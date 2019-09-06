PRINCETON, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who escaped from the Mercer County Jail last month has escaped again, authorities say.
Drake Kately, 27, tore a hole in the back wall of his cell with a board and went up through a basement door about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Stephen Stockman says.
The sheriff’s office says they received information that Kately was headed for the Kansas City area. He was recently staying at the Healing House Inc. located at 4505 St. John Ave.
He has several felony warrants which include felon in possession of a firearm, escape and a probation violation for burglary out of Jackson County.
Kately is 6'1" tall and weighs 165 pounds. he is described as being “slim and lanky.”
Anyone who has information or has seen Kately should contact police immediately.
