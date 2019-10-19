KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three children who were abducted from Saline County, Missouri in 2017 have been found in Texas.
According to the U.S. Marshals Office, in August of 2017 Shawn Rodriguez allegedly took her three young children, who were all under the age of 7 at the time, and fled Saline County with an associate. It was believed she could be headed to California.
In 2019, the children’s father was granted full custody and they were officially listed by local authorities as missing in July of this year. On August 6, a warrant for Shawn Rodriguez’ arrest for parental kidnapping was issued in Saline County.
Rodriguez had been on the run since disappearing in 2017. It was unknown where she or the children were.
In August, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office reached out the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to request assistance. The case was then referred to the United States Marshals Service in the Western District of Missouri.
Deputy marshals then began running down leads and seeking information about where the children were. By October, investigators had narrowed the search down and believed Rodriguez might have been hiding in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, deputy marshals and local task force officers from the Northern District of Texas found Rodriguez and the three missing children at a home in Arlington, Texas.
Rodriguez was taken into custody on the arrest warrant and awaits extradition back to Missouri.
The children were taken into the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services while they wait to be reunited with their father.
