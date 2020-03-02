FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo workers use a lift while working on a new building in Boston's Seaport district. Spending on U.S. construction projects rose to an all-time high in January, helped by strong gains for home construction and government building projects. The Commerce Department said Monday, March 2, 2020, that construction spending increased 1.8% in January, the strongest monthly rise in nearly two years, pushing totally spending to a record seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.37 trillion.