KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison announced that 59 additional arrests have been made in the past week as part of Operation LeGend, meaning there has been a total of 156 arrests since it began.
Among those arrested since Aug. 1, new federal charges have been filed against six people for a total of 17 new federal cases in Operation LeGend. All of them face firearms-related charges.
Among the remaining 53 arrests in the past week, 35 were fugitives with either state or federal warrants for their arrest.
The remaining 18 non-fugitive arrests were referred for prosecution in state court. Seven arrests were for homicides, for a total of 12 homicide arrests under Operation LeGend.
“Other offenses cited in the arrests included assault (including non-fatal shootings), drug trafficking, illegally possessing firearms, robbery, bank robbery, child molestation, sexual assault, possessing stolen property and possessing stolen firearms,” Garrison said in his release.
“In addition to the arrests, in the past week agents and officers seized 17 firearms (for a total of 52 firearms seized during Operation LeGend); a number of stolen vehicles and motorcycles; 210 THC cartridges; quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; and $52,000,” he added.
