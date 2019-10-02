TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- US Attorney General William Barr says despite everything else going on in Washington, the Department of Justice is focused on help states.
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran invited Barr to the Sunflower State so he could hear from law enforcement first hand.
“I’m particularly interested in trying to enhance our efforts in combatting crime and crime in Kansas,” Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said.
During a quick roundtable talk with law enforcement from the Topeka area, US Attorney General Barr said he’s ready to expand the focus of the Department of Justice.
“A lot of the focus in the country has been on violent crime in the major cities like Chicago, and places like that, Baltimore. But I’m also interested in addressing some of the more medium cities and rural areas too,” Attorney General Barr said.
More support and more resources don’t happen without more money. Senator Moran says $31 million in support will come to Kansas law enforcement, but more money may not make it if congress can’t move past the impeachment inquiry.
“We have enough problems in Washington D.C. In working together to get things done. The agenda is difficult. The country is divided. Congress reflects that,” Senator Moran said.
Senator Moran says impeachment talks have been going on since the president was elected and emotions are boiling over in Washington. Another verbal sparring match between the president and congressional leaders took place on Wednesday.
“He should be forced to resign from congress, Adam Schiff. He's a low life,” President Trump continued. “They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. I've been going through this for three years. They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. You know what? They failed. This is the easiest one of all, because this one is based on one conversation."
"We are concerned that the White House will attempt to stonewall our investigation much as they have stonewalled other committees in the past," Representative Adam Schiff, House Intelligence Committee Chairman, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.