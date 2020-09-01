KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Federal officials are sharing the latest data on Operation: LeGend, the Department of Justice initiative designed to work with local law enforcement to address spikes in violent crime.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison is reporting that the effort has netted 355 arrests since its start, including the arrest of 33 suspects in homicide cases.

In addition to the arrests, Garrison noted that officials have seized 122 firearms during investigations.

Prosecutors say suspects arrested through Operation: LeGend have been charged with a wide variety of crimes, including drug trafficking, armed robbery, arson, carjacking and multiple cases of criminal firearm possession.

Operation: LeGend was named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he was asleep in his bed in June. The suspect in this case, 22-year-old Ryson Ellis, was arrested in Oklahoma in August.

Teams with the FBI, DEA, ATF and U.S. Marshals have been in Kansas City to assist local investigations since mid-July, with the program now spreading to other cities across the county.