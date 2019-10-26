TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- A young member of the U.S. Army died in a car accident on Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m. at mile marker 398 on 24 Highway.
A 2001 Ford F-250 was going east on the highway and 2018 Kia Soul was going west.
The truck crossed the center line and hit the Kia.
The truck then rolled off the road to the left. The Kia also rolled off the road, but to the right.
The man driving the Kia died at the scene. The crash log identifies him as 21-year-old Jawuan Smoot from Lawrence.
Smoot's body was removed from the scene by military personnel.
An article on the U.S. Army's website from 2018 says that he was a religious affairs specialist who regularly spent time volunteering at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center in Oklahoma.
The 22-year-old man driving the truck had injuries that are thought to be minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.