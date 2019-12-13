LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – During the holidays Hope House provides a holiday store for the residents and outreach clients to pick out gifts for their children free of charge.
All the new gifts and toys are donated by the community, allowing Hope House to brighten the holidays for those they serve.
“The holiday store is a way that our community can show some extra love and support to the kids during the holidays. Our goal is to let kids be kids and make sure each of them will have a special Christmas,” says Hope House CEO, MaryAnne Metheny. “Each year we help over 1,200 children that are exposed to trauma, harmful experiences or conditions surrounding domestic violence, and we cannot do this without the support of our community.”
Gifts can be dropped off up until Dec. 20. Please call 816-257-9321 for drop off locations.
Urgent need gift list ideas:
- Sports team gear
- Basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, baseball gloves and balls
- Hoodies for boys and girls
- Star Wars and Avengers themed toys and gift items
- Gift cards
- Board games
- Legos
- Skateboards
- Scooters
- Toy cars and trucks
- Make-up, curling and flat irons, blow dryers, manicure sets
