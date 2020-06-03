KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Local groups are asking for the resignation of the Kansas City police chief.
During a joint press conference, Urban League of Kansas City, NAACP local chapter and MORE2 are calling for Kansas City, Missouri Police Chief Rick Smith to resign.
The group said in the conference that Chief Smith lacks competency and compassion. They went on to highlight that the department is not turning over probable cause statements and therefore make it difficult for Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to hold officers accountable.
The members are spending most time on @kcpolice Chief Rick Smith resigning.They are criticizing that officers under investigation are returning to work. And the say the process for accountability is flawed. Reaching out to the department for a response. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ijBDk565RB— Angie Ricono (@angiericono) June 3, 2020
KCTV5 News was sent a joint statement from the local groups.
KCPD Chief Rick Smith was appointed in 2017. @moresquared says prior to him getting the job their group was working on getting more police accountability, but it came to a halt with Smith. pic.twitter.com/1Noc6nihCv— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) June 3, 2020
Urban League of Kansas City also sent KCTV5 News a statement.
"It is crystal clear that the residents of Kansas City, Missouri will bring an end to the criminalization of black skin. We will hold our police department accountable for their constant role in terrorizing our community for years. We must have total and a complete reset of policies," Rodney Williams with NAACP said.
“You wanna know why your solve rate is low, you have no real credible authentic relationship with the community. People do not help police solve crimes. They go out and handle the business themselves when they don’t trust law enforcement. So we need to sit down and work this out," Gwen Grant with Urban League said.
A petition is circling on social media calling for the chief's resignation.
Also a petition circulating with more than 500 signatures calling for Chief Smith to resign: https://t.co/2XKFq9jlbb— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) June 3, 2020
