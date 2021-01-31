KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday.
The KCKPD said they received a call around 5 p.m. about a body in the 1800 block of Minnesota Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a dead man in his early 40s inside a house there.
Currently, detectives are looking for Kenneth N. Crowley, 27, as a person of interest in connection with the homicide.
They are also looking for Crowley in connection with the kidnapping of 37-year-old Laneia Taylor.
Taylor was found safe on Sunday afternoon, police say.
They are believed to be driving a dark blue 2006 Hyundai Azera with the Kansas license plate "878 JAD."
The incident is being investigated by the KCKPD's Major Case Unit. Anyone with information about where Crowley or Taylor is should call the KCKPD at 913-596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
No further information is available at this time.
