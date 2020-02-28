KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — A woman has been taken into following a murder of man that happened inside a vehicle in front of three children.
Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday near the area of the 1200 block of E. Linwood.
Officers discovered that a man had been shot in a vehicle near the police station in the area.
While on scene, investigators found three children in the vehicle where the shooting happened. The children were unharmed.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The woman was taken into custody hours later at a nearby residence without incident.
