200228_Shooting around LInwood and Paseo.png.png
KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) — A woman has been taken into following a murder of man that happened inside a vehicle in front of three children. 

Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday near the area of the 1200 block of E. Linwood. 

Officers discovered that a man had been shot in a vehicle near the police station in the area. 

While on scene, investigators found three children in the vehicle where the shooting happened. The children were unharmed. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. 

The woman was taken into custody hours later at a nearby residence without incident. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.