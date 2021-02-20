Taylor Stoughton

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A second person authorities say may be connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman from Independence is in custody. 

Marcus Brooks was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said. 

On Saturday, Taylor Stoughton was taken into custody. 

ORIGINAL STORY

An arrest has been made in the murder of Ariel Starcher, an Independence woman found dead in early 2020 in Buchanan County.

Starcher's body was discovered in a bag along the roadside in Buchanan County on Feb. 19. 

Taylor Stoughton was taken into custody this week in Independence with the assistance of neighboring police departments, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

They are seeking a second person of interest in the case named Marcus Brooks.

He is known to frequent the Platte County, MO area.

If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 816-236-8845 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477.

