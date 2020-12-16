JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A former high school coach in Holden, MO who now coaches football at Park Hill is accused of multiple sexual encounters with a high school student under the age of 17.
Joshua Hood was charged with five counts of statutory sodomy, attempted statutory rape in the second-degree, child molestation and second-degree rape.
An investigation was launched by the Missouri Highway Patrol in April 2020, court documents state.
A victim alleges told authorities the alleged incidents occurred at various locations in Jackson County in 2003 and 2004.
"The victim told Missouri Highway Patrol investigators that Hood had engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts when she was less than 17 in the fall of 2003 and the spring of 2004," a news release from the prosecutor's office states.
Hood has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Park Hill High School.
The school says there are no allegations or reports about Hood concerning his time at Park Hill.
Full statement:
We learned late this afternoon — Wednesday, Dec. 16 — that Josh Hood, a teacher and head football coach at Park Hill High School, held a press conference about sexual allegations made by a former student from his time working in another school district.
Early this evening, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office shared with us that they are bringing several charges against him related to these sexual allegations from 2003 and 2004.
We take any possible harm to students extremely seriously, so when we found out about these allegations this afternoon, the district immediately placed him on administrative leave.
We are not aware of any reports or allegations about Josh Hood of any kind of similar misconduct here in the Park Hill School District. He has been in Park Hill since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.