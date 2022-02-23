KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The highway is back open as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL STORY
Only one lane is getting through on northbound 169 Highway at 9 Highway after a tractor trailer lost its load, leaving a "giant concrete slab" in the roadway.
This information comes from the Missouri Department of Transportation - Kansas City.
MoDOT says that they have been told the slab weighs at least 50,000 pounds, "give or take a few pounds."
Of course, drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Update: Previous coverage stated that the entire highway was closed, but our photographer at the scene says one lane is getting through as of 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.