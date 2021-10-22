COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) --- The University of Missouri said Friday it is removing its recognition of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
The university said it found the fraternity responsible for multiple violations of conduct codes.
“Safety of the Mizzou community is our number one priority, and anytime that safety is compromised, we must take action,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “We expect all of our students to uphold the university values of Respect, Responsibility, Discovery and Excellence. Moving forward, we appreciate our partnership with Interfraternity Council chapters and our entire campus community to ensure that all Mizzou students can thrive in a safe environment.”
The announcement comes after MU suspended all frat activities this week following the hospitalization of a freshman with alcohol poisoning.
Phi Gamma Delta has five days to respond.
ORIGINAL STORY
The University of Missouri Greek student leaders and school officials announced a suspension of all fraternity activities after a student was taken to the hospital following a frat party early Wednesday morning.
According to the university, police responded to the Phi Gamma Delta house early Wednesday morning after a freshman was reported to be unresponsive and was transported to University Hospital.
Students who spoke with KCTV said they’re rooting for their fellow student’s full recovery. But, some say they’re more shocked by the university’s actions than hearing a student is in the hospital.
“It’s not going to be an end all be all solution,” said Missouri Junior Madison Thompson. “But it’s definitely like a little Band-Aid for now.”
Both MU police and the Office of Student Accountability and Support are currently investigating the incident.
MU police is looking to if any laws were broken. The office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating university policy violations.
Based on initial reports, several members of the fraternity are believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a party at the fraternity.
The fraternity has now been temporarily suspended by both the university and the Phi Gamma Delta national organization.
Wednesday’s incident isn’t the first to land Phi Gamma Delta on probation.
Since 2017 the University found the fraternity responsible for 6 violations, 5 involve alcohol distribution. Past sanctions have included alcohol education and probation.
“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at MU in a press release. “There was agreement with IFC on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”
The University says it acted swiftly and with a broad reach in this case because of a series of reports.
“Because we were worried about seeing a potential trend here we wanted to take a stop, put a halt to everything and give us a chance to review all of our policies and procedures that are here,” said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
When pressed about the nature of the potential violations MU spokesperson Christian Basi said they vary and have occurred at multiple fraternities.
The school did not give an update on the condition of the student who was sent to the hospital.
