LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth police say they have arrested a 27-year-old female in connection to the death of a teenager.
Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said charges are expected Monday after the department turns over evidence.
The teenager, who was identified as 16-year-old Miranda Lynch, was killed in a hit-and-run on early Saturday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
A 16-year-old girl has died after a car struck her bicycle early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of 4th and Kickapoo around 2 a.m. Saturday for an injury accident.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the teen was riding her bike northbound on 4th Street and was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.
Police are classifying the case as a homicide.
After speaking with witnesses, investigators have identified the vehicle as a silver 2015-2017 Subaru Outback. Police say it would likely have significant front end damage.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911. They may also call (913) 682-CLUE if they know the whereabouts of the vehicle.
