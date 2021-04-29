missing 2.jpg

The KCPD said the girls will be with Officer Pearce until police can get them home. 

 (KCPD)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: The KCPD says they have located the girls' mother. 

They thank the public for their assistance. 

Previous coverage is below.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public's help trying to find the parents or guardians of two young girls found trying to cross a road. 

According to the KCPD, the girls were found trying to cross "Antioch at NE 35th St." around 3 p.m. 

The police aren't currently able to locate where they live. 

The old girl told police her name is "Aniyah" (official spelling unknown). 

The police are asking anyone who knows where their parents or guardians are to call 911. 

