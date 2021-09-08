KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE from the KCPD:
"GOOD NEWS! Thank you Kansas City and the Northeast Community for your quick work, his parents were found and they were reunited together. Thanks for spreading the word so quickly in the neighborhood, especially."
Previous coverage is below.
The Kansas City Police Department is looking for the family of a boy who was found walking alone today.
According to the police, the boy was found in the area of Norledge Avenue and Topping Avenue. That is a residential area, northwest of James Elementary School.
The KCPD says they need the community's help finding his family.
If anyone knows who he is, they are asked to call the East Patrol Division at 816-234-5530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.