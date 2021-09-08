GENERIC: Police logo lights KCPD
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE from the KCPD:

"GOOD NEWS! Thank you Kansas City and the Northeast Community for your quick work, his parents were found and they were reunited together. Thanks for spreading the word so quickly in the neighborhood, especially."

Previous coverage is below.

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for the family of a boy who was found walking alone today. 

According to the police, the boy was found in the area of Norledge Avenue and Topping Avenue. That is a residential area, northwest of James Elementary School. 

The KCPD says they need the community's help finding his family. 

If anyone knows who he is, they are asked to call the East Patrol Division at 816-234-5530. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.