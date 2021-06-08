KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was a minor, under the age of 18.
It happened in the area of E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The Ruskin Heights neighborhood is several blocks east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.
A police dispatcher told KCTV5 News that CPR was being performed on a victim at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but ultimately died.
No further information is available at this time.
This is the third shooting to happen in KCMO in just over an hour on Tuesday afternoon. Out of those three shootings, two were fatal.
One shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Independence and Bales avenues. That is now a homicide investigation.
Another shooting happened at E. 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, also at 2:30 p.m. That was a double shooting.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.