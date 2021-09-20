KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters battled a large church fire in Kansas City earlier today.
At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, crews were called the three-alarm fire at Keystone United Methodist Church at West 74th Street and Wornall Road in the Waldo area of Kansas City.
Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. Police were ordered to block off traffic on Wornall Road. Officers have completely reopened roadways as of late Monday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the Kansas City Fire Department said the fire was accidental and was caused by roofers. KCFD and the church’s pastor confirm there was work being done on the roof of the building at the time of the fire.
With the sound of fire alarms ringing in the background parents got calls and texts telling them to come pick up their children from City of Fountains School, which is attached to the church.
“To know that everyone was safe, kept [me] calm on the drive to get here, to school,” said Jenny Hellman, mother of 3rd and 5th graders.
Hellman’s son got out of the building so quickly he forgot something important, his shoes.
“Shoes are replaceable,” Hellman said. “Children and family and teachers, they are not.”
Initial reports show there was little to no damage to the school and everyone inside the building got out without any reported injuries.
Eric Iman and his first grade daughter Ona said they’re happy to be together this afternoon.
“Well, it was really scary,” Ona said.
Her father reflected on the few moments before his daughter’s teacher told him all the children were safe.
“That would be the worst thing in the world, but yeah, it turned out alright,” Iman said.
Keystone United Methodist Church’s Lead Pastor Ben Bainbridge shared Iman sense of hope and gratitude.
“My view is that it is a building. It is stuff. It’s precious to people, but yet it’s not people,” Bainbridge said. “It will be what it will be and once we know that it is we’ll go from there.”
The church is preparing for possible storms overnight by placing tarps over the holes in the damaged roof.
