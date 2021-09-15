INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved that happened in Independence on Wednesday.
Around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a residential address at S. Northern Boulevard and E. 24th Street South.
There, they came across a male suspect who fired at officers. One officer returned fire.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, an Independence police officer was shot and seriously inquired.
One suspect was shot and pronounced deceased.
MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control will be investigating this officer-involved shooting. They say it could take weeks or even months to complete their investigation.
We’re at 23rd and Northern Blvd where there was an officer involved shooting. We’re waiting on an update from police. pic.twitter.com/sxsinrczc4— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) September 15, 2021
No other information is immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
If you see a police and media presence at 23rd and Northern, it's because that is where the media staging area is at.
