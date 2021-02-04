TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Fort Hays State University said on Thursday that a student-athlete was the individual who tested positive for the UK variant of the coronavirus.
The identification was made through genome sequencing, according to Fort Hays State.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY
The State of Kansas has its first reported UK Variant coronavirus case.
The case was found in Ellis County, KS this week.
It's unknown how the person became infected with the variant.
“This finding does not change our public health recommendations," KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said. "We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient."
Norman said on Tuesday that Kansas was investing in more genetic testing to identify the new variants and strains.
