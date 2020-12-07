KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, and as KCTV5 reported one week ago, local hospitals are seeing an increase in births.

Ellen McNamara introduced you to Catelyn and Michael Perez, who are Chiefs season ticket holders. They got engaged on the field at Arrowhead Stadium a few years ago, and were in Miami for the big game.

Baby boom happening in Kansas City nine months after Super Bowl win It has been about nine months since the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Many of us remember where we were, and how we celebrated. Some local couples celebrated in the bedroom.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, the diehard chiefs fans welcomed their sweet girl into the world.

Natalina Rose Perez was born on the day that the team beat the Denver Broncos.

The 8 pound, 8 ounce baby already has a lot of Chiefs gear to wear.

Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Natalina!