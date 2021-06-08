independence ave and bales in kcmo shooting rob.jpg

The police presence in the area of Independence Avenue and Bales Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. 

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue at 1:30 p.m. 

The shooting appears to have happened outside.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, that person succumbed to their injuries and died. 

It is believed that a male suspect ran from the scene. It's unknown what direction he went in. 

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.