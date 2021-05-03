KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, up to 17,400 fans will be able to catch a game inside Kauffman Stadium during May home games. The crowd size could keep growing each month based on Kansas City health and safety protocols. Capacity limits will be decided on a month-to-month basis.
Inside the stadium more fans will be filling three-foot socially distanced pod-style seating. “Perfect timing. They are playing great and more people can come watch,” Royals fan Melissa Erpelding said while tailgating with her husband before Monday’s game. “We always try to go just the two of us and then take our children too.”
Masks are required when fans aren’t eating or drinking. Royals fan Erik Rosten already attended a Royals game when the crowd size was capped at 10,000. “My expectations weren’t quite as high and to see them come out of the gate with as well as they are playing,” Rosten said. “Our young players are stepping up and Salvy is still here. We love Salvy.”
All tickets and parking must be purchased on mobile devices in advance and concessions are cashless. The Holvey family traveled from Oregon for Monday’s Royals game. “We are just glad we are able to go to the game,” Mark Holvey said. “Seeing there will be 17,000 some odd fans here is awesome and they are playing great.”
“People are ready to get out,” Royals Fan Kenneth Baker said. “Sports were boring without the fans.”
There are other changes to expect if you are planning to a visit to Kauffman Stadium. In-Seat vending is temporally suspended, and Outfield Experiences and the Royals Hall of fame are currently closed.
For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/royals/tickets/health-and-safety
