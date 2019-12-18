INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An Independence woman learned that her house was broken into by what police believe to be a man wearing women’s clothing and a wig, when she wasn’t home. She found this out because her in home security camera caught it all.
On December 13th, when 24-year-old Elizabeth Goad came back to her Independence apartment, she immediately felt something was wrong.
“I typically lock my door and I didn’t hear the click of it unlock so I had walked in and I was kind of shocked because my lights were on which I don’t do either,” victim of the burglary Elizabeth Goad said.
She quickly saw items around her home that were scattered, some missing, and a window was shattered, so she immediately went to check her security camera. What she saw was alarming. A person, which police told her, appears to be a man dressed in women’s clothing, with makeup, and a wig, taking a number of her personal items.
“My whole top drawer which was filled with just underwear, bras, shirts and night gowns and stuff,” Goad said.
To even taking her television and priceless memories.
“They stole my grandma’s pictures that are not listed because those are irreplaceable and valuable and my grandmother had just passed away in September,” Goad said.
A situation, that if she was home 17 minutes earlier, she would have been in the middle of, which just watching the footage continues to worry her.
“I have no idea who it is, but a lot of people think it’s probably somebody I know or somebody who’s been watching me because they knew exactly when to leave and when I came back and that’s the scary part,” Goad said.
Goad believes the incident included more than just one person. She posted the video on social media, and she’s been told by others that the suspect in this case may have a history of theft.
We showed video to Goad that shows a person with a similar description, attempting to steal from a vehicle at an industrial park on North Topping Road in Kansas City.
“The hair kind of looks the same, but I’m really not sure,” Goad said.
KCTV5 News tried to get in contact with Independence police or KCPD to determine whether the two are related, they did not respond before our deadline.
