KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An unoccupied pickup truck pulled from Bales Lake on Saturday night bears a striking resemblance to the one Independence officers are looking for as part of a homicide investigation.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri pulled the truck out of the lake around 10 p.m.
It is a U-Haul branded pickup truck that had a trailer attached.
No other information is available at this time, according to the authorities at the scene.
Earlier on Saturday, there was a homicide in Independence in the 3300 block of Oxford Ave.
IPD officers had said they were looking for two subjects who left that scene in a U-Haul pickup truck.
KCTV5 News has reached out to the authorities in both Independence and KCMO for any information on if the incidents are connected.
Bales Lake is inside Blue Valley Park, near 24th and Topping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.