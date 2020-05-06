MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption is seeking donations as dogs and cats continue to come through their doors.
The rescue is looking for things such as:
- Paper Towels
- Fabuloso
- Odoban
- Laundry detergent
- Computer paper
Any and all donations can be dropped off at the rescue Monday- Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can do so on the Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption website.
If you or someone you know is looking to adopt a new companion, you can head to the website to see which animals are available. Below are some photos of animals that you can adopt now!
If you would like to meet with an animal, you are asked to make an appointment by heading to the rescue’s meet and greet site.
