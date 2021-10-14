COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Missouri will be allowing its mask mandate to expire at its campuses on Saturday, but students will still have to wear them at UMKC due to KCMO's local mask order.
According to a release from the university that was sent Thursday morning, the university will not require masks after Oct. 16.
However, it also notes that all campuses will comply with local public health policies.
"Currently, indoor mask mandates are in place in St. Louis and Kansas City," it says. "Boone and Phelps counties recommend indoor masking."
There are campuses in Kansas City, Columbia, St. Louis, and Rollo.
For more information about the COVID-19 policies currently in place at UMKC, click here.
“The temporary indoor mask mandate that was enacted in July and extended in September helped us avoid a potential spike in cases at the beginning of the semester and relieved pressure on local hospitals,” said Mun Choi, President of the University of Missouri. “The requirements were never intended to be a permanent policy. Moving forward, we believe vaccination, personal responsibility and continued vigilance from our campus community will help guide us through this stage of the pandemic.”
