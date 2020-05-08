COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the University of Missouri announced that they will be furloughing 579 employees.
As previously reported, the university has a $17 million shortfall in the current budget year that runs until June 30.
"Cuts to the state budget along with student refunds for certain services have created significant budget pressures on the University of Missouri," an update from the university said.
Back on May 1, there were no furloughs. Now, the university said that they will be furloughing 579 employees.
The number of layoffs is still the same at 49.
There are also 569 salary reductions and 217 voluntary salary reductions.
For more information from the university, click here.
"While temporary measures are necessary, they will not fully address the budget situation or protect the mission of the university," they said. "University leaders continue to re-evaluate university operations in a fundamental way and look for opportunities for positive structural change."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.