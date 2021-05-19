COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a plan to increase tuition at all four of their campuses.
The plan itself was presented back in April.
The increases are between 2% and 5%. This is below the current rate allowed by Missouri law, which is 9.1%.
The increases by campus are as follows:
- Columbia: 5% or $15.30 per credit hour
- Kansas City (UMKC): 4.1% or $12.30 per credit hour
- Rolla (Missouri University of Science and Technology): 3.5% or $10.60 per credit hour
- St. Louis: 2% or $7.60 per credit hour
To be a full-time student at the University of Missouri, one must be enrolled in 12 credit hours at minimum. That means that a full-time student attending at the Columbia campus can expect to pay $183.60 more per semester due to this increase, according to KCTV5's calculations.
The release from the university included information regarding increases for graduate students: "Tuition for graduate students will also increase by 5% at MU, 4% at UMKC and 2% at UMSL. The graduate tuition rate at Missouri S&T will not increase."
University of Missouri President Mun Choi said, “These modest increases will help us maintain our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to the residents of Missouri and beyond. Our universities remain competitive among peer institutions and the overall cost of attendance remains low.”
The release regarding the tuition increases says: "The approved tuition and fee increases will provide funding for investments in student advising and student success, increasing the number of course sections and scholarships, decreasing the time to graduation, providing more experiential opportunities, renovating classrooms and laboratories, and investing in research support to attract better faculty and grow the state’s economy."
The board of curators also gave final approval today for the construction of a 86,400-square-foot football practice facility. It will be an indoor facility and will cost $33.1 million. A release regarding that facility says it "will be funded through private donations." It's expected to be finished in 2022.
