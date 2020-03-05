LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas is investigating a massage therapist’s interactions with student athletes.
That therapist was contracted to provide services to several women’s athletic teams.
Now, the Lawrence Journal-World is reporting the man at the center of it all is 48-year-old Shawn O’Brien.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar dug up new information on the suspect and the university’s response.
The university is currently working with an independent investigative agency to determine whether any leadership at KU Athletics knew of any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred with students.
Court records show the suspect is charged with inappropriately touching a young girl at his house.
The Journal-World reports the man charged in the document is the massage therapist the University of Kansas has now cut ties with.
O’Brien is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Records reveal the alleged crime happened at O’Brien’s own home starting in 2013 with a girl as young as 10 years old.
The child told investigators she thought O’Brien was giving her a massage when touching her inappropriately under her clothes. She didn’t realize it wasn’t normal until she was older.
It happened more than once when others were sleeping in the same room.
KU Chancellor Douglas Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long sent us a statement saying when they learned of O’Brien’s arrest last month, they cut ties and started investigating immediately.
O’Brien has contracted with various women’s athletic teams as a massage therapist since 2015.
KU said they are providing support to student athletes, parents and staff who have been impacted by O’Brien’s association with the university.
The university also said it is deeply disturbed by what its investigation already found.
We’ve reached out to many former student athletes, some of whom have asked us for a picture of O’Brien to confirm who we’re talking about. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to our request for O’Brien’s mugshot.
