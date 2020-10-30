WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The University of Central Missouri is planning to hold 10 different graduation ceremonies during a three-day weekend in December.
According to the university, the 2020 Commencement exercises will take place from Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday Dec. 13.
The extended schedule is due to an effort to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
Spring, summer, and fall 2020 graduates who have met their degree requirements will participate in the ceremonies.
Students have to RSVP by Nov. 1, even if they don't plan to attend.
For details from the university, click here. The fall commencement schedule is available here.
This is the first time in the university's history that they have held 10 different graduation ceremonies.
