KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – UnitedHealthcare is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to seven community-based organizations in Kansas.
The healthcare company says more than half of the Empowering Health grants will help organizations increase their capacity to fight the coronavirus and support impacted communities.
The grants are also said to assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from social distancing, food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues.
“The circumstances created by COVID-19 have presented many new challenges for communities across Kansas," said Gov. Laura Kelly. "We appreciate the grants awarded by UnitedHealthcare and its willingness to step up and support Kansans and their families. My administration is committed to protecting the health of Kansans, and I’m glad to see partners like UnitedHealthcare who share our values are working towards the same goals and outcomes.”
Grant recipients in Kansas include:
- Kansas Food Bank at various locations statewide — $250,000 to purchase a refrigerated semitruck trailer, provide a walk-in cooler for a food pantry in rural West Kansas to serve as a fresh food hub for other food pantries in the region, expand the agency’s mobile pantry program into rural Central Kansas counties, and provide emergency food boxes and shelf-stable meals for food insecure individuals and families.
- Mid-America Regional Council in Kansas City — $250,000 to purchase a commercial freezer and dairy cooler to safely store home-delivered, medically sensitive meals for older adults and expand services throughout the Kansas City metro area.
- Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas — $200,000 to support its Community Health Action Team with a behavioral health nurse and social worker to address social isolation and behavioral health needs among existing and new patients with low incomes in its service area.
- Johnson County Mental Health Center in Johnson County — $95,000 to support emergency clinical services, costs associated with the delivery of meals to residents and transportation for clients.
- Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka — $95,000 to provide comprehensive mental health services to more than 120 uninsured patients who are experiencing mental illness.
- Just Food of Douglas County, Kansas — $60,000 to expand its cooking education program called Just Cook to additional community sites and increase rural food distribution through its mobile pantry called the Cruising Cupboard.
- Harvesters – The Community Food Network in Northeast Kansas — $50,000 to expand SNAP outreach and mobile distribution programs through extended staff time and the purchase of emergency food.
“This unprecedented environment has compounded challenges faced by Kansas’ most vulnerable residents and created further barriers to accessing the health care and services they need,” said Kevin Sparks, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. “Our support of these organizations in Kansas through this UnitedHealthcare Empowering Health commitment will help provide critical aid and resources to the communities in Kansas that need it the most.”
UnitedHealthcare has invested more than $500 million in affordable-housing communities since 2011, partnered with food banks and meal-delivery services, and last year joined with the American Medical Association to standardize how social determinants of health data is collected and used to create more holistic care plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.