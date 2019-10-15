FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The United States Census Bureau is looking to hire metro residents to assist with the 2020 census survey.
According to the bureau’s website, people can apply for a number of temporary positions tied to next year’s survey, with the largest number of openings for census takers.
The amount of pay depends on the city and state where people live, with Johnson County residents making up to $17 per hour while those living in Jackson County can make $16.50 per hour.
The jobs may also include reimbursements for mileage and expenses that are work related.
Anyone interested in applying for this position can head to the United States 2020 Census website.
