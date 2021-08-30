LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Local volunteers, including some who helped survivors recover from Hurricane Katrina, are preparing to return to Louisiana to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Volunteers from the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection are in the planning phase to make sure they can offer the most effective assistance.
The catastrophic devastation Hurricane Ida left behind reminds United Methodist Church of the Resurrection volunteer coordinator Carl Hopkins of Hurricane Katrina’s destruction.
“There was a young woman we were helping and she'd said that when the flood hit that she cried for days because she couldn't understand and was overwhelmed,” Hopkins said. “When we got down there and helped her start rebuilding, she said she cried because she now had hope.”
The Church of the Resurrection is coordinating with officials and nonprofit organizations to send their first group of volunteers in September to ensure rescue efforts are completed first.
“One of the things that we're asking people is: please don't go down there now. You'll become part of the problem,” Hopkins said. “They're not ready yet. They're still rescuing people.”
Hopkins says the earliest they will begin sending volunteer teams will be Sept. 25. At first, volunteers will help with repair work and salvaging belongings.
“We tarp. We muck out. We help people get their belongings out,” Hopkins said. “Just trying to help people get out of their homes that have been flooded and damaged.”
Then, additional volunteers will be sent to help rebuild.
“You move into the longer-term recovery and that's where the churches and the faith-based organizations are helpful,” Hopkins said. “We are in it for the long run. We get to go down and help rebuild some of the houses.”
Hopkins is hopeful volunteers can once again restore hope for those feeling hopeless in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“Even after the fire trucks are gone, the police are gone, the news media are gone, they are going to need help for a long time,” Hopkins said.
For more information on the church’s volunteer and donation gathering efforts, click here.
