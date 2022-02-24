KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Station is lit up blue and yellow tonight in order to show solidarity with Ukraine.
A picture of the building and a short statement was posted on Twitter that said:
"Tonight, Union Station joins landmarks across our country and around the world in lighting in blue and yellow as a statement of solidarity with Ukraine."
