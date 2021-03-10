KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Station is getting into the Big 12 Tournament spirit this week.
The building will be lit up at night, welcoming all the teams to the Kansas City area.
Union Station will rotate its lighting through all Big 12 team colors starting on Wednesday night. The lighting rotation will continue through Saturday based on the remaining teams.
