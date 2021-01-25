KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- On Jan. 19 and 20, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 64 passed a unanimous “vote of no confidence” in KCKFD Chief Michael Callahan.
According to a release from IAFF 64, the "vote of no confidence" is in response to the policies and actions of Callahan as chief of the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department and “reflects the growing dissatisfaction and concern among Local 64 members.”
“As a Union, Local 64 has brought forth numerous issues and concerns dating back more than a year,” the release continues. “Chief Callahan has clearly demonstrated a disregard for what is in the best interest of both the public we serve, and the members of the Fire Department. His lack of leadership, and misguided, reckless decisions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, deployment of resources, and policies affecting response times (to name only a few), certainly are, and will continue, to put both the public and firefighters at an unnecessary and increased risk.”
“The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department has long been an outstanding organization with men and women who take great pride in their profession,” the release continues. “During Chief Callahan's short tenure as Chief, morale has plummeted, while grievances and complaints are being filed at a record pace. Simply stated, the Fire Department is headed in the wrong direction. Therefore, as employees of the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, it is the desire of the membership of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 64 to state formally that they do not support Chief Callahan and have no faith in his ability to lead the Fire Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.