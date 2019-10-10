KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 News is keeping a close eye on the future of Kansas City’s railroad operations.
Union Pacific confirmed to KCTV5 that they are streamlining operations and KC is a focus of those efforts.
They said: “Union Pacific continues streamlining operations as part of our Unified Plan 2020 operating plan. While I cannot provide specific information, I can confirm we are evaluating operations in the Kansas City area.”
Kansas City is currently an important hub. Union Pacific’s own website talks about KC having numerous lines.
Their website also talks about St. Louis and how it plays an important role in establishing connections along the east-west corridors and the north-south corridors.
Union Pacific has been openly discussing in business journals that the company can increase profits by closing down some hump yards. A hump yard is where you can break down freight trains and sort the cars.
If you take a look at the current rail lines for Union Pacific, you can see how both KC and St. Louis are huge connection points with hump yards.
It is important to note the spokesperson for Union Pacific did not specify what is being evaluated in KC that could possibly be streamlined.
Economically, the train yards are important. In Missouri, there are 2,269 employees. In Kansas, there are 1,204.
Plus, they are well-paying jobs. Together, the two states have a combined payroll of $335 million.
We will keep you posted as new information in this emerges.
