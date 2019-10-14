KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Union Pacific is switching their operations from Kansas City, Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas which will cut jobs.
Union Pacific announced Monday that they will be switching operations at the Neff Yard, that is located in Kansas City, Missouri, to the 18th Street and Armourdale yards that are located in Kansas City, Kansas.
The company will continue to deliver rail cars near Neff Yard to customers.
The union says the move will eliminate 200 jobs, but the company also said that some workers will be allowed to transfer to other yards or have the opportunity to transfer to different areas.
“These changes will improve operating efficiencies, helping us provide customers with safe and reliable rail service,” Raquel Espinoza with Union Pacific told KCTV5 News.
