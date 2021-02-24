Train accident GENERIC

TRAIN GENERIC

OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- A man died from his injuries aboard a moving Union Pacific Railroad train after he was trapped between a boxcar door.

A contractor for was working in Osawatomie when they saw the man trapped while the train was passing by and called 911 about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The train came to a stop at 319th Street and Lookout Road. When medical crews arrived on scene, the man was found dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was standing inside the boxcar, partially outside the doorway. At some point, the door to the boxcar closed killing the man. Union Pacific Railroad Police were called to assist with the investigation.

Foul play was not a factor, deputies say. The name of the victim has not been released.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.