OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- A man died from his injuries aboard a moving Union Pacific Railroad train after he was trapped between a boxcar door.
A contractor for was working in Osawatomie when they saw the man trapped while the train was passing by and called 911 about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The train came to a stop at 319th Street and Lookout Road. When medical crews arrived on scene, the man was found dead.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man was standing inside the boxcar, partially outside the doorway. At some point, the door to the boxcar closed killing the man. Union Pacific Railroad Police were called to assist with the investigation.
Foul play was not a factor, deputies say. The name of the victim has not been released.
