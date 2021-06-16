WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A recruitment event will be held Friday afternoon at the Parkwood Pool in an effort to recruit Wyandotte County swimmers for the UG's lifeguard training program.
The Unified Government Department of Parks and Recreation will be holding the event on June 18 from noon until 1 p.m. The Parkwood Pool is located at 950 Quindaro Blvd.
The lifeguard training program is a paid work-study program for Wyandotte County swimmers 16 years old or older who want to be a certified lifeguard.
The Unified Government says the program is designed to prepare their Parkwood Pool staff for the 2022 season.
The UG says they, like other organizations around the region, have experienced a shortage of lifeguards. Normally, they'd partner with USD 500 to begin training people but that wasn't able to happen because of school facilities being closed off due to COVID.
“While the Parkwood Pool is closed this year, we are already planning for 2022 when we hope the pandemic and labor shortage we have been experiencing is over,” said Assistant County Administrator Emerick Cross.
The UG is currently accepting applications and encourages residents to consider applying before June 30.
