KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County will be converting a former Kmart building to a vaccine center.
The building, located at 78th and State Avenue, has been used as a testing location in KCK.
Now, it will be used for vaccine distribution.
“The arrival of the vaccine will provide a critical step in containing and ultimately defeating this pandemic, which has taken too many lives and significantly impacted our entire community. Until we have COVID-19 under control, we all must continue utilizing masks, maintain social distancing, and work to protect one another the best we can,” Unified Government Mayor/CEO David Alvey said.
The first round of doses will be provided to the county's health department workers and EMS, following by additional healthcare-associated workers.
KCK is expected to get 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine if it's approved. Local hospitals in the county have already received doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.