WYANDOTTE, COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday at Memorial Hall in front of a large crowd, Tyrone Garner was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County.
After making history, Mayor/CEO Garner then turned to discussing the future.
Garner said he will call for a full review of the Unified Government charter to ensure it reflects the values of the community today.
“I will seek to secure an unaffiliated, unassociated fully independent top down thorough and complete audit of both the UG and BPU,” Garner said. “To streamline government, cut costs and wasteful spending to transfer those cost savings to you.”
Garner spoke on other priorities, including reducing blight and urban decay as well as equitable improvements to roads and bridges.
Following the ceremony, Alvin Brooks discussed supporting Garner’s campaign.
“It’s a moment for Wyandotte County/Kansas City, KS,” Brooks said. “I’m hopeful and prayerful that with a lot more support he will bring various groups together.”
Civil rights organizations and community members have previously called for the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department following allegations against retired KCK detective Roger Golubski.
During Garner’s speech, he said he would like the community to support the men and women in public safety. Garner asked for the crowd to give them a round of applause.
“We cannot have a great Wyandotte County without public safety I want everyone to know that,” Garner said. “We also have to implement public measures designed to better hold those that we instill our public trust better accountable to the values and expectations of our community.”
Officials also swore in five commissioners including Gayle E. Townsend for Commissioner District 1, Tom Burroughs for Commissioner At-Large District 2, Mike T. Kane for Commissioner District 5, Chuck Stites for Commissioner District 7, Andrew Davis, Commissioner District 8 and Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic.
Wyandotte County Sheriff Daniel Soptic spoke about his priorities following the inauguration ceremony.
“One of our biggest immediate challenges is going to be hiring,” Soptic said.
He said he will focus on recruitment of new employees and retention of current employees.
“We are looking to create a community engagement unit,” Soptic said.
He says he plans to work on programs for juveniles and increasing visibility in the community to build a relationship between law enforcement and community members.
