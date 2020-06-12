WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – According to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, government employees will have to be furloughed due to budgeting issues.
The COVID-19 pandemic will cost the UG $23 million in 2020 and $18 million in 2021, which is mostly due to the drop in collecting taxes on gasoline due to the shutdown.
That leads to a $2.5-million shortfall in 2020 and an estimated $5.6-million shortfall in 2021.
In order to fill the hole in the budget, there will be a mandatory 10-day furlough for most UG employees.
Under the plan, employees will work three days a week and take two furlough days a week.
Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Firefighters/EMS, and Public Safety Dispatchers are exempted from the mandatory furlough program.
“While I was trying to avoid impacts on employees by reducing spending in many areas, it has become clear that part of our financial solution will come at the expense of employee salaries,” County Administrator Doug Bach wrote in a memo to employees.
“This decision does not come lightly,” he said. “We are going to move quickly so that employees can take advantage of the federal unemployment benefits that add an additional $600 to the State weekly unemployment payment.”
