KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Commerce Bank says they are working to resolve an issue impacting customers’ ability to see their deposit account current balances.
During nightly processing, Commerce Bank told KCTV5 News that they encountered an unexpected system issue.
"We have been actively addressing the issue since early this morning," the bank said.
Account information should be updated in the next few hours.
Commerce Bank said they will work with customers to take care of concerns resulting from this issue. Any fees incurred as a result of the issue will be reversed, the bank said.
We continue to work to resolve a system issue impacting our customers’ ability to see their deposit account current balances. The ETA to resolve the issue is within the next few hours. Mobile and online banking are operational. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you.— Commerce Bank (@CommerceBank) November 8, 2019
Customers with immediate needs are asked to visit their closest branch or call the customer care center at 1-877-278-1744.
