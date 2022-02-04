KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Underground dance performance is back this weekend at the Kauffman Center, telling the stories of three slaves---and the people they encounter---on their way to freedom via the Underground Railroad.
The production has had a place in Kansas City for 15 years, but has been on a year-long hiatus. Now Storling Dance Theater, the group that puts on the performance, is collaborating with Unite KC, a new organization pushing for racial unit.
Unite KC's formation was inspired by Underground itself.
“It’s a humbling experience to see an organization like Unite KC grow out of a dance performance you created,” said Mona Störling-Enna, creator and co-choreographer of Underground. “The show highlights a time in this country’s history when Black and white people worked together to accomplish good. Even in the midst of the turmoil we see today, Unite KC is a testament that it can, and is, happening again.”
Underground's performances are set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, or by calling 816-994-7222.
