FILE - At left, in a Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles. At right, in a Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. It seems football fans everywhere are suddenly on the Chiefs’ bandwagon, enthralled by their record-setting young quarterback and exciting offensive playmakers while hopeful that their amiable old coach can finally win the big one. Then again, maybe they’re just fans of anybody facing New England.