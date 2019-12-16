OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – An Overland Park woman faces a federal interstate prostitution charge after being attested by investigators.
Chunqui Wu, 61, is charged with transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. She is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Kansas City.
Federal court documents state that an undercover source told investigators that Wu, who owns or operates three massage parlors in Olathe and Leawood, said she allowed employees at the businesses to perform sexual services for tips. Other undercover investigators then confirmed this was the case.
Officials arrested Wu at Kansas City International Airport when she was going to meet with their undercover source to bring her back across state line to work in one of the Kansas massage parlors.
If convicted, Wu could be sentenced to up to 10 years in federal prison.
